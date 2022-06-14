MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FOXF opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

