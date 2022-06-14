HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 97 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.67. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

