ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 227.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

