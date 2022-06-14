HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 412,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Abcam by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $16,691,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abcam by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCM opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

