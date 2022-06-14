HM Payson & Co. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

FFC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

