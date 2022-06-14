HM Payson & Co. Buys 650 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at 16.31 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of 19.16 and a 200 day moving average of 28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

