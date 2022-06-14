United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,830. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $216.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $236.06.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

