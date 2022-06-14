Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,819 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

PCTY opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.97 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

