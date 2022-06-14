HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

NYSE:AVY opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

