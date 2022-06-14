Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GameStop by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $255.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.