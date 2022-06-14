Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.73 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.17.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

