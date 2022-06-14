NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 193.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 886,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,950,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 92,022 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

