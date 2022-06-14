1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

