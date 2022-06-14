Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.