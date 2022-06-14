NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

HON stock opened at $184.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

