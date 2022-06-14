1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 52,191 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,191 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Sunrun worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2,776.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after purchasing an additional 948,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 1,789,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,391,000 after purchasing an additional 116,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,054 shares of company stock worth $4,787,426. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

