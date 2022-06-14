NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,996 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

