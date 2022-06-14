NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 82 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Shares of LH stock opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.45. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $215.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

