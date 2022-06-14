NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,020,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 85,663 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

