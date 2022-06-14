Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

