First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.