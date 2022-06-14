NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

