Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

