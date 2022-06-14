NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJO opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.