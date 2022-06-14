NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 5,425 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

