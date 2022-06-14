NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.