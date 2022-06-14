NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after purchasing an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,254,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $169.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

