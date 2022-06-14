NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $866,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $315.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.72 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.92.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

