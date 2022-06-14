NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

