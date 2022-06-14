NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $154.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $134.39 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

