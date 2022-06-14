Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.11.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.86.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

