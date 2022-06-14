NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,045,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.33 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.76.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

