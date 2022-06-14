NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

