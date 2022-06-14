NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.