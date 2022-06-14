Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Drops By 37.9%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

EKTAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.