NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after acquiring an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,196,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

