Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Decreases By 55.7%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTGI opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

