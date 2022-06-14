Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNKEY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

