Short Interest in Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Grows By 100.0%

Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of EENEF stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EENEF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,350 ($16.39) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,350.00.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

