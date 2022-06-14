Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPMLF shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Dundee Securities cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.44. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

