Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of ESKEF opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.55. Esker has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $417.82.
Esker Company Profile (Get Rating)
