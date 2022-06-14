Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Declines By 45.4%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPOKY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.29.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

