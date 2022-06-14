MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.09.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.38.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

