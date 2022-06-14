Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $250.86 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.96.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.60.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

