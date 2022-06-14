Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,650 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.33.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $352.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.34 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.