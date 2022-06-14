Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,706 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.31 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

