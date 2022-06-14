Amalgamated Bank Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $548,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,612,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.