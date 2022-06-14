Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,683 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

