Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,852 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $157,861,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

