Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,319 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Hershey by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after buying an additional 203,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

